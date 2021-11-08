FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($14.85) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($15.30). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($14.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $93.04 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $9,563,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $9,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

