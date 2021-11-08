Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $159.00 price objective on the stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.55.

GH opened at $110.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

