BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $309.00 target price on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $334.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of -185.81 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.19 and a 1-year high of $343.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.80.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total transaction of $2,636,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

