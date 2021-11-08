Paycom Software, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Paycom Software in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.88.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $504.40 on Monday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 170.98, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $505.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $35,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

