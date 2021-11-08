Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $168.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE VRTV opened at $155.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 2.26. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 76.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Veritiv by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.