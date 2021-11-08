Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €29.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($40.71) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.78 ($39.75).

ETR:UN01 opened at €38.61 ($45.42) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.15. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion and a PE ratio of -45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. Uniper has a 12 month low of €26.52 ($31.20) and a 12 month high of €39.25 ($46.18).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

