Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Get Wabash National alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WNC. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.66 million, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wabash National by 1,664.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 501.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wabash National (WNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.