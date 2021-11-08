Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to “Strong-Buy”

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

TA stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.03. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.