NortonLifeLock’s (NLOK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

NLOK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

NLOK opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth $65,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

