Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to “Strong-Buy”

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of TA opened at $60.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $883.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.03. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $60.84.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth $488,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 53.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.