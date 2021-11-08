Superdry (LON:SDRY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 395 ($5.16).

SDRY stock opened at GBX 289 ($3.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of GBX 158.60 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 493 ($6.44). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 300.66. The firm has a market cap of £237.29 million and a PE ratio of -6.57.

In related news, insider Peter Sjölander bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £370,500 ($484,060.62).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

