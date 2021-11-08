Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) vs. Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Financial Contrast

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Entrée Resources and Harmony Gold Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Harmony Gold Mining 1 2 0 0 1.67

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus price target of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 65.41%. Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus price target of $4.10, suggesting a potential upside of 12.95%. Given Entrée Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and Harmony Gold Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million ($0.04) -16.63 Harmony Gold Mining $2.72 billion 0.82 $362.06 million N/A N/A

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -76.16% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Entrée Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel. The company was founded on August 25, 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

