Analyzing Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) & Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Oxford Bank alerts:

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oxford Bank and Credicorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Credicorp 0 7 3 0 2.30

Credicorp has a consensus target price of $148.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.17%. Given Credicorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxford Bank and Credicorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $7.00 million N/A N/A Credicorp $4.57 billion 2.23 $99.25 million $7.24 17.64

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Credicorp 12.96% 8.40% 0.91%

Summary

Credicorp beats Oxford Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Bank Company Profile

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services. The Microfinance segment consists of subsidiaries offering commercial banking activities and specialized financial services to support small and micro business clients. The Insurance and Pensions segment offers insurance products for property and casualty, life insurance business, and corporate health insurance and medical services. The Investment Banking and Wealth Management segment comprises of asset management, capital markets, corporate finance, and wealth management business units. The company was founded on August 17, 1995 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.