Contrasting NIKE (NYSE:NKE) and ON (NYSE:ONON)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) and ON (NYSE:ONON) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NIKE and ON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIKE 13.17% 48.98% 16.59% ON N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NIKE and ON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIKE 1 3 27 0 2.84 ON 1 1 7 0 2.67

NIKE currently has a consensus price target of $176.47, indicating a potential downside of 0.59%. ON has a consensus price target of $35.78, indicating a potential downside of 8.71%. Given NIKE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NIKE is more favorable than ON.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of NIKE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ON shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of NIKE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NIKE and ON’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIKE $44.54 billion 6.31 $5.73 billion $3.56 49.86 ON N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NIKE has higher revenue and earnings than ON.

Summary

NIKE beats ON on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate. The North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and Asia Pacific & Latin America segments refers to the design, development, marketing, and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment. The Global Brand Divisions represents NIKE Brand licensing businesses. The Converse segment designs, markets, licenses, and sells casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated general and administrative expenses. The company was founded by William Jay Bowerman and Philip H. Knight on January 25, 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

