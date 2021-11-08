Veracyte (VCYT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Veracyte to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VCYT opened at $49.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Several brokerages have commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

