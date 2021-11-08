Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.06.

Shares of BTE opened at C$4.27 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.91.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

