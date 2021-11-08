National Bankshares Increases Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$4.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins raised Crew Energy to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crew Energy from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.70.

TSE:CR opened at C$3.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$488.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.56. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

