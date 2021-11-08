Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$12.75 at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$12.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.45.

TSE:AX.UN opened at C$12.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.40. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$8.75 and a 52-week high of C$12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 4.61.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

