ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARX. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.42.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$12.87 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.68 and a 52-week high of C$13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.76. The firm has a market cap of C$9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.42%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

