UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €80.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.31 ($81.54).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FME stock opened at €61.34 ($72.16) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a twelve month high of €75.08 ($88.33).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.