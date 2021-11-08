Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $75.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

