Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of FVRR opened at $158.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.88 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.95 and a 200-day moving average of $198.45. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.70.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.