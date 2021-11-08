Marqeta (MQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Marqeta has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. On average, analysts expect Marqeta to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $27.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marqeta stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,017,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,703,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Marqeta as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MQ. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

