National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.09. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.050-$5.450 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $59.32. 588,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.70.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

