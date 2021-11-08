Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Park-Ohio in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

PKOH has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $321.17 million, a PE ratio of -196.08 and a beta of 1.22. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 8.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

