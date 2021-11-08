Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $13.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.67.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

NYSE PXD opened at $185.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day moving average of $160.80. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $996,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

