Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Roku, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Roku in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.21.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $278.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.33 and a 200 day moving average of $357.14. Roku has a 12 month low of $207.50 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,951 shares of company stock worth $170,431,867 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.