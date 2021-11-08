Berenberg Bank Reiterates “CHF 375” Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on Rogers in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 374.38.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.