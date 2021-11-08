Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$2.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.75.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price objective on Western Forest Products and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.11. The firm has a market cap of C$676.12 million and a PE ratio of 3.54.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$414.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total transaction of C$126,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,468,611 shares in the company, valued at C$3,098,769.21. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,211 shares of company stock valued at $397,473.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

