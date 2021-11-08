True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.75 at CIBC

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TNT.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.57.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE TNT.UN opened at C$7.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.05. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.54 and a 1-year high of C$7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$663.63 million and a P/E ratio of 19.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.49%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.