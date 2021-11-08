BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $15.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $828.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 51,155 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 35,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.