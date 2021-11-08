Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $192.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE PIPR opened at $179.13 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $83.70 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.43.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $644,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,372 shares of company stock worth $3,738,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

