The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SGPYY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $43.25.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

