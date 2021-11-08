The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

Shares of CPC opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £121.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The City Pub Group has a 1 year low of GBX 54.90 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.79.

About The City Pub Group

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

