The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.
Shares of CPC opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £121.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The City Pub Group has a 1 year low of GBX 54.90 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.79.
About The City Pub Group
Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.