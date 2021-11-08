Contrasting WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) & Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rimini Street and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rimini Street
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2.40
|WhereverTV Broadcasting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Risk and Volatility
Rimini Street has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Rimini Street and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rimini Street
|-4.14%
|-5.82%
|3.83%
|WhereverTV Broadcasting
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Rimini Street and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rimini Street
|$326.78 million
|1.97
|$12.98 million
|$0.41
|18.32
|WhereverTV Broadcasting
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
66.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Rimini Street beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Rimini Street
Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
About WhereverTV Broadcasting
WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. engages in the provision of subscription television services. It specializes in pre-paid live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. The company was founded by Mark Cavicchia in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.
