Contrasting WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) & Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rimini Street and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 3 2 0 2.40 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rimini Street presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.81%. Given Rimini Street’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Risk and Volatility

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -4.14% -5.82% 3.83% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rimini Street and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $326.78 million 1.97 $12.98 million $0.41 18.32 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rimini Street beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. engages in the provision of subscription television services. It specializes in pre-paid live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. The company was founded by Mark Cavicchia in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

