Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at $730,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 4.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Adient by 60.6% in the third quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Adient by 371.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Adient by 8.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT opened at $46.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. Adient has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

