Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cognex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,473,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Cognex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX opened at $78.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.54. Cognex has a one year low of $69.06 and a one year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.