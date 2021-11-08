Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $167.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.57. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $167.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,814 shares of company stock worth $2,788,507 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

