Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million. On average, analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 56,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

