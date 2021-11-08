Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 152.32%. On average, analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.