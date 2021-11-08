Sylvamo (SLVM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Sylvamo to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLVM stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Sylvamo has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

