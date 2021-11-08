Atmos Energy (ATO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $93.99 on Monday. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

