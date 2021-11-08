FY2021 EPS Estimates for Black Diamond Group Limited Boosted by Analyst (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Black Diamond Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday.

BDI opened at C$5.18 on Monday. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$1.69 and a 52-week high of C$5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$300.28 million and a PE ratio of 41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.99.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.