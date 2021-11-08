National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $619.02 million, a PE ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 2.37. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

