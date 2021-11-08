National Bank Financial Weighs in on Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.43. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GWO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.09.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$38.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 26.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$27.92 and a 52-week high of C$39.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,896. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at C$202,706.02.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.