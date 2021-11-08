Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MFC. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.15.

TSE MFC opened at C$24.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$47.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$18.71 and a twelve month high of C$27.68.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total value of C$72,683.56. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$531,266.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,998.39. Insiders sold a total of 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $926,405 in the last three months.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

