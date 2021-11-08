Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Toromont Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.95. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$117.67.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$112.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.42. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$82.11 and a 52-week high of C$113.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,317,700. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.98, for a total value of C$125,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,329 shares in the company, valued at C$22,290,298.42. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $673,850.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

