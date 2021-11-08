GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$54.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GFL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.