UBS Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €22.27 Price Target

UBS Group set a €22.27 ($26.20) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on AXA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on AXA in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.06 ($30.66).

CS stock opened at €25.50 ($30.00) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.11. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

