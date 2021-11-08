Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.17.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,572 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 153.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,291,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 137,716 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $125,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.